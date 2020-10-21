Global  
 

Man Utd´s McTominay played with ´one eye´ against PSG, reveals Solskjaer

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed midfielder Scott McTominay played with “one eye” in the first half of the team’s Champions League victory against Paris Saint-Germain after losing a contact lens. McTominay started alongside Fred and Bruno Fernandes in midfield and impressed as United upstaged last season’s finalists PSG 2-1 in their Group H […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Solskjaer hails Manchester United performance in another PSG triumph

Solskjaer hails Manchester United performance in another PSG triumph 00:35

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on his Manchester United players afterbeating Paris St Germain with a performance that was even better than lastyear’s jaw-dropping Champions League triumph at the Parc des Princes. The RedDevils had been on course for a morale-boosting start to Group H rather...

