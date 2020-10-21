|
Man Utd´s McTominay played with ´one eye´ against PSG, reveals Solskjaer
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed midfielder Scott McTominay played with “one eye” in the first half of the team’s Champions League victory against Paris Saint-Germain after losing a contact lens. McTominay started alongside Fred and Bruno Fernandes in midfield and impressed as United upstaged last season’s finalists PSG 2-1 in their Group H […]
