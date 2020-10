Sportsnet The Dodgers are going with rookie right-hander Tony Gonsolin to start Game 2 of the #WorldSeries against the Rays. https://t.co/ub2uz3eYft 2 minutes ago

K Dubb Dodgers right-hander Gonsolin will start Game 2 https://t.co/nV5h07EF3p #sports #feedly 5 minutes ago

Autumn Brown RT @ESPNLosAngeles: Dodgers right-hander Gonsolin will start Game 2 https://t.co/2MhFUib1B3 https://t.co/mbvFB6vXTn 5 minutes ago

ESPN Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Gonsolin will start Game 2 https://t.co/2MhFUib1B3 https://t.co/mbvFB6vXTn 8 minutes ago

Jack Pollon Dodgers right-hander Gonsolin will start Game 2 https://t.co/ebCJQ2h7i6 8 minutes ago

jake4u48 Los Angeles Dodgers rookie right-hander Tony Gonsolin will start World Series Game 2 - via @ESPN App https://t.co/ZNmtHz86dw 10 minutes ago

Echo Park Patch The Dodgers will turn to rookie right-hander Tony Gonsolin to try to even up the National League Championship Serie… https://t.co/nRWGkcHCv0 1 week ago