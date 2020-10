Watford striker Troy Deeney joins talkSPORT Breakfast and The Sun Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Troy Deeney is joining talkSPORT as a new presenter and The Sun as a columnist. The Watford striker will be a weekly regular at Breakfast with input into some live programming on the network plus talkSPORT’s podcast output. He will be alongside Laura Woods and Ally McCoist every Monday and will feature as a live football […] 👓 View full article

