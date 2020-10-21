Global  
 

IPL 2020: Everything is working for us now, says Pooran after KXIP's third consecutive win

Mid-Day Wednesday, 21 October 2020
After securing the third consecutive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) Nicholas Pooran said he is happy to get over the line against the table-toppers, Delhi Capitals, and feels 'everything is working for us now'.

"Everything is working for us now. We have started to click as a team. Most...
0
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: It's been controlled shots not reckless cricket,' says Jordan over team's batting

It's been controlled shots not reckless cricket,' says Jordan over team's batting 02:18

 Kings XI Punjab registered a thriller win over Mumbai Indians as their Indian Premier League clash witnessed two Super Overs on October 18. In the second Super Over, Mumbai Indians batted first and scored 11 runs against Chris Jordan's bowling. From KXIP Punjab Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal took...

