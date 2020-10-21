Troy Deeney EXCLUSIVE: Watford striker addresses Tottenham transfer link and reveals conversation with Jose Mourinho Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Troy Deeney’s rumoured summer transfer to Tottenham was genuine, but refused to reveal details apart from a conversation had with Jose Mourinho. Deeney is the talkSPORT Breakfast team’s new signing and Wednesday was his first day in the studio. Host Laura Woods was quick to ask the Watford striker about the possible move that ultimately […] 👓 View full article

