Troy Deeney EXCLUSIVE: Watford striker addresses Tottenham transfer link and reveals conversation with Jose Mourinho

talkSPORT Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Troy Deeney’s rumoured summer transfer to Tottenham was genuine, but refused to reveal details apart from a conversation had with Jose Mourinho. Deeney is the talkSPORT Breakfast team’s new signing and Wednesday was his first day in the studio. Host Laura Woods was quick to ask the Watford striker about the possible move that ultimately […]
News video: Jose Mourinho refuses to blame Gareth Bale introduction for Spurs' late collapse

Jose Mourinho refuses to blame Gareth Bale introduction for Spurs' late collapse 01:26

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho did not think the introduction of Gareth Bale wasthe catalyst for his side’s late capitulation against West Ham. Spurs werecoasting to the three points as they led 3-0 after a scintillating opening 16minutes where Son Heung-min’s goal after 45 seconds was added to by...

