Sohail Khan purchases Sri Lanka's Kandy franchisee in LPL, Gayle picked for team Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Lanka Premier League (LPL) catches Bollywood attention as film maker, producer, writer and actor, Sohail Khan became the proud owner of the Kandy franchisee in the T20 League scheduled to be played from November 21 to December 13, 2020 at Pallekele and Hambantota.



Kandy franchisee, which picked West Indies legend Chris Gayle... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this