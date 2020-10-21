Gianfranco Zola tells talkSPORT there is ‘no doubt’ Petr Cech can still perform for Chelsea after being named in Premier League squad
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () Gianfranco Zola is certain Petr Cech will still be able to perform at the highest level after the retired goalkeeper was named in Chelsea’s Premier League squad. It was thought to be a mistake when Cech’s name appeared on Chelsea’s squad list on Wednesday evening, but the Blues later confirmed the retired glovesman’s inclusion was […]
