Gianfranco Zola tells talkSPORT there is ‘no doubt’ Petr Cech can still perform for Chelsea after being named in Premier League squad

talkSPORT Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Gianfranco Zola is certain Petr Cech will still be able to perform at the highest level after the retired goalkeeper was named in Chelsea’s Premier League squad. It was thought to be a mistake when Cech’s name appeared on Chelsea’s squad list on Wednesday evening, but the Blues later confirmed the retired glovesman’s inclusion was […]
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Ozil out of Arsenal's Premier League squad, surprise Cech inclusion for Chelsea

Ozil out of Arsenal's Premier League squad, surprise Cech inclusion for Chelsea 01:15

 Arsenal leave Mesut Ozil out of their Premier League squad, while Chelsea include former goalie Petr Cech as cover.

