Troy Deeney says ‘quality’ Paul Pogba is Manchester United’s best player and explains how Solskjaer can get the best out of him

talkSPORT Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Paul Pogba IS Manchester United’s best player, according to Watford striker Troy Deeney. The France World Cup winner has often come in for criticism for his inconsistent performances in a United shirt. Expectations were high when he re-signed for a then world record £89.3million fee from Juventus in the summer of 2016. But Pogba has […]
