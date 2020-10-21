Global  
 

Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka is England’s best defensive full-back and it would be a ‘travesty’ if he snubbed Three Lions for DR Congo

talkSPORT Wednesday, 21 October 2020
talkSPORT host Darren Bent believes it would be a ‘travesty’ if Aaron Wan-Bissaka chose to play for DR Congo instead of England. Wan-Bissaka put in an imperious display at right-back for Manchester United on Tuesday evening as they defeated Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 at the Parc des Princes in their Champions League Group H opener. The […]
