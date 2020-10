You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shocking moment two rival gangs have mass brawl in hospital ward



This is the shocking moment two rival gangs sparked chaos when they started fighting in a hospital. Staff at the King Mongkut Memorial Hospital in Phetchaburi, Thailand called police to intervene.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:07 Published on September 12, 2020 Anthony Joshua: Fury bout could be heavyweight fight of the century



Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua speaks about the back-and-forthspeculation surrounding a possible future fight with Tyson Fury, and how itcould be a match for the ages. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published on September 2, 2020 Tyson Fury told ‘mega-fight’ with WWE champion Drew McIntyre would break records



World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been told that a British “mega-fight” with WWE champion Drew McIntyre would break global box office records.Fury, who won the WBC heavyweight title in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published on September 1, 2020

Tweets about this