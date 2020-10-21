Tottenham form is not ´Spursy´ but defending must improve – Mourinho

Global  
 

Jose Mourinho has bemoaned Tottenham’s defending from set-pieces but insists the draw against West Ham was a one-off and not evidence his side are “Spursy”. Returning to action after the international break, prior to which they had thrashed Manchester United 6-1, Mourinho’s men looked to be coasting to another big win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium […]
 Jose Mourinho claims Tottenham have played the best soccer with the ball in the Premier League this season and dismisses suggestions of the team being 'Spursy' after letting a 3-0 lead slip against West Ham United.

