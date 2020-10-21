Leicester City v Zorya Luhansk: Foxes without Jamie Vardy and Caglar Soyuncu

Brendan Rodgers salutes his best result as Leicester boss



Brendan Rodgers hailed his best result as Leicester manager after his side ranout stunning 5-2 winners at Manchester City on Sunday. Jamie Vardy grabbed ahat-trick as the Foxes came from behind to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published on September 27, 2020

PFA Team of the Year: Liverpool players dominate list



Liverpool players dominate the PFA Team of the Year, with five title-winnersfrom Jurgen Klopp's side making the line-up. Two Manchester City and Leicesterplayers are also in the XI, with one each from.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on September 8, 2020