Skip Bayless on Dolphins' decision to start Tua Tagovailoa over Ryan Fitzpatrick | UNDISPUTED

Wednesday, 21 October 2020
Skip Bayless on Dolphins' decision to start Tua Tagovailoa over Ryan Fitzpatrick | UNDISPUTEDAccording to reports, it’s Tua time. The Miami Dolphins are expected to name Tua Tagovailoa as the starter when they return from their bye and face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. When asked why they’re turning to the rookie quarterback after winning 2 straight, one source said quote, 'it’s just time.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Dolphins decision to start Tua.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Talks About Tua

Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Talks About Tua 00:52

 Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says it was a difficult decision to bench veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and switch to rookie QB Tua Tagovailao but it had to be made.

