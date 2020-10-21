Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nick Swisher breaks down Dodgers win over Rays in MLB World Series Game 1 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Nick Swisher breaks down Dodgers win over Rays in MLB World Series Game 1 | FIRST THINGS FIRSTNick Swisher joins the show to break down the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Swisher talks of the greats Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger and more as they played significant roles in bringing home a win for LA.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Nick Swisher breaks down Dodgers win over Rays in MLB World Series Game 1 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Swisher breaks down Dodgers win over Rays in MLB World Series Game 1 | FIRST THINGS FIRST 04:59

 Nick Swisher joins the show to break down the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Swisher talks of the greats Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger and more as they played significant roles in bringing home a win for LA.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former Cape Coral High School baseball player in World Series [Video]

Former Cape Coral High School baseball player in World Series

From baseball's most valuable player at Cape Coral High School to a pitcher in the World Series.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:32Published
What’s in the future for the Rays if they win the World Series [Video]

What’s in the future for the Rays if they win the World Series

Sports Pulse: If the Rays win the World Series, could they be looking for a new home

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 03:08Published
Rays take on Dodgers in Game 2 of World Series [Video]

Rays take on Dodgers in Game 2 of World Series

Rays take on Dodgers in Game 2 of World Series

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Nick Swisher on Dodgers’ Game 1 win over Rays & thoughts on Mookie Betts & Kershaw | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Nick Swisher on Dodgers’ Game 1 win over Rays & thoughts on Mookie Betts & Kershaw | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Nick Swisher joins Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley to discuss the Los Angeles Dodgers game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. Plus, hear what...
FOX Sports

‘They pee on their hands bro,’ — Nick Swisher on batting gloves-less Moises Alou, Jorge Posada

‘They pee on their hands bro,’ — Nick Swisher on batting gloves-less Moises Alou, Jorge Posada Hear Nick Swisher tell the story of how he came to find out that famous sluggers Moises Alou and Jorge Posada peed on their hands in order to harden their...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Nick Swisher breaks down Dodgers win over Rays in MLB World Series Game 1 | FIRST THINGS FIRST… https://t.co/ilnj8cTol4 8 hours ago

SportsFennecFox

Fennec Fox Sport Nick Swisher breaks down Dodgers win over Rays in MLB World Series Game 1 | FIRST THINGS FIRST: Nick Swisher joins… https://t.co/W7iB2hpXvz 8 hours ago

NegaoLegiao

Diego #TIM BETA Nick Swisher breaks down Dodgers win over Rays in MLB World Series Game 1 | FIRST THINGS FIRST… https://t.co/K9YFFt19sT 8 hours ago