Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hakimi tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Gladbach clash

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Inter star Achraf Hakimi has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League group match against Borussia Monchengladbach. Hakimi is “totally asymptomatic” after his diagnosis emerged from the latest round of UEFA tests ahead of the Group B contest at San Siro. The 21-year-old, in his first season at Inter after a superb spell with […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Vista school student tests positive for COVID-19, forcing 130 to quarantine

Vista school student tests positive for COVID-19, forcing 130 to quarantine 02:13

 A student in the Vista Unified School District tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, forcing 130 students and staff to quarantine for 14 days.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay tests positive for coronavirus

Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay announced on Tuesday that she's tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:06Published
Pence's Chief of Staff Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Pence's Chief of Staff Tests Positive For Coronavirus

In addition to Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Marc Short's positive test, at least three other of Pence's aides have tested positive for the coronavirus as well.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
North Hills Football Coach Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

North Hills Football Coach Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A teacher who is also a football coach at North Hills School District has tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:27Published

Tweets about this