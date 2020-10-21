|
Hakimi tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Gladbach clash
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Inter star Achraf Hakimi has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League group match against Borussia Monchengladbach. Hakimi is “totally asymptomatic” after his diagnosis emerged from the latest round of UEFA tests ahead of the Group B contest at San Siro. The 21-year-old, in his first season at Inter after a superb spell with […]
