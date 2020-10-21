|
Ajax v Liverpool LIVE: Latest score and talkSPORT commentary of Champions League showdown – Reds hit by major injury problems
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
The Champions League is back on talkSPORT tonight and we’ve got a cracker for you as Liverpool take on Ajax. Premier League champions Liverpool won Europe’s elite competition two years ago but start their new campaign under a cloud having been hit by major injury problems. This Champions League Group D clash kicks off today […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this