Colin Cowherd: Cowboys' coach Mike McCarthy is not a fit in today's NFL | THE HERD Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Cowboys players are reportedly very critical of their new head coach Mike McCarthy and the coaching staff in Dallas. Colin Cowherd explains why this is evidence that McCarthy is panicking, and the Cowboys need a rebuild. The Cowboys players are reportedly very critical of their new head coach Mike McCarthy and the coaching staff in Dallas. Colin Cowherd explains why this is evidence that McCarthy is panicking, and the Cowboys need a rebuild. 👓 View full article