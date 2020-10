Aston Villa fans have '£35m' transfer theory as Ivan Toney nets again Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Aston Villa fans have been discussing a potential move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney after he scored his sixth and seventh goals for his side in the match against Sheffield Wednesday tonight. Aston Villa fans have been discussing a potential move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney after he scored his sixth and seventh goals for his side in the match against Sheffield Wednesday tonight. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this