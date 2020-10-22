Global  
 

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool benefit from own goal to beat Ajax Amsterdam

DNA Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Liverpool, the 2019 UEFA Champions League winners, managed to beat Ajax Amsterdam thanks to an own goal from Ajax fullback Nicolas Tagliafico as the reigning Premier League champions started their campaign on a winning note. Liverpool are also coping with the loss of Virgil Van Dijk who looks to be out for a considerable amount...
 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum still angered by the tackle from Everton goalie Jordan Pickford that injured Virgil van Dijk.

