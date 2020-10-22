Global  
 

IPL 2020: Big blow for CSK as groin injury rules Dwayne Bravo out of season

Mid-Day Thursday, 22 October 2020
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL with a groin injury, dealing a massive blow to the already struggling side which has very slim chances of advancing to the play-offs. The 37-year-old Bravo, an integral part of the CSK team for years now, couldn't bowl the final over against Delhi...
