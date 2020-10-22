Rebecca Adlington's unique lockdown experience with ex-husband, 'extended' family
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () British swimming legend Rebecca Adlington, 31, believes a unique lockdown experience with her 'extended' family has helped raise her daughter, Summer, five, well. In the last six months, pregnant Adlington has spent a lot of time with ex-husband Harry Needs, his gay partner Michael Gunning, 26, and her beau, Andrew Parsons,...
