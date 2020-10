Liverpool were ´vulnerable´ against Ajax, says Ten Hag Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Erik ten Hag felt Liverpool were "vulnerable" against Ajax as he rued bad luck in the 1-0 Champions League loss on Wednesday. Ajax had their chances but Nicolas Tagliafico's first-half own goal was enough for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the Group D clash in Amsterdam. Liverpool were winless in three games heading into the encounter,