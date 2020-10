Novak Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters, to play in Vienna and London Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Novak Djokovic, who lost in the final of the French Open 2020 to Rafael Nadal, will not play the Paris Open as there are no points up for grabs. He will, however, play the Vienna Open and the year-ending championships as he looks to build a gap between him and Rafael Nadal in the race for the top spot. 👓 View full article

