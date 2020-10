Nick Swisher on Dodgers' Game 1 win over Rays & thoughts on Mookie Betts & Kershaw | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



Nick Swisher joins Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley to discuss the Los Angeles Dodgers game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. Plus, hear what Swisher has to say about Mookie Betts and.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:14 Published 6 hours ago

Dodgers Stadium hosted a drive-in watch party for Game 1 of the World Series.



Dodgers Stadium opened its parking lot and hosted fans for a drive-in World Series watch party between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays. Credit: USA Today Sports (International) Duration: 01:16 Published 9 hours ago