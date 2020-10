UFC 254: Jared Cannonier on challenge laid down by Israel Adesanya ahead of pivotal clash with Robert Whittaker Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

After defending his UFC middleweight title late last month, Israel Adesanya laid down a challenge to American counterpart Jared Cannonier. "If he beats Robert Whittaker handily and dominates him, he's next," Adesanya said after... After defending his UFC middleweight title late last month, Israel Adesanya laid down a challenge to American counterpart Jared Cannonier. "If he beats Robert Whittaker handily and dominates him, he's next," Adesanya said after... πŸ‘“ View full article