Jurgen Klopp replies to Jamie Carragher’s Liverpool FC transfer demand

Thursday, 22 October 2020
Jurgen Klopp has responded to Jamie Carragher’s suggestion that Liverpool FC should already be working on a deal to sign a new centre-half. The defending Premier League champions have endured a challenging week after Virgil van Dijk suffered a serious knee injury in Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby at the […]
