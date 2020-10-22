Rumour Has It: Griezmann set for new contract at Barcelona Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Antoine Griezmann could be set to renew his contract at Barcelona. The France international has faced criticism for failing to live up to expectations since joining Barca from Atletico Madrid last year. However, Griezmann may join the list of players renewing with the LaLiga giants. TOP STORY – GRIEZMANN SET FOR BARCELONA RENEWAL Griezmann […] 👓 View full article

