News24.com | Owen Farrell working on tackle technique while serving ban, says Eddie Jones Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

England coach Eddie Jones has confirmed that his flyhalf and captain Owen Farrell is using his ongoing ban from the game to work on his tackling technique. 👓 View full article

Will Greenwood says Owen Farrell is not blind to the fact that he tackles too high, and that his technique is a 'work in progress' Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 04:11 Published on September 9, 2020

