Mason Greenwood branded ‘sloppy and unprofessional’ amid rumours Manchester United have warned teen about his poor discipline
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () Mason Greenwood has been warned about his ‘sloppy and unprofessional’ behaviour, with reports claiming Manchester United have held talks with the youngster over his poor discipline. Greenwood hasn’t played in United’s past two games, sitting out of wins against Newcastle in the Premier League and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was […]