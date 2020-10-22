Mesut Ozil vs Arsenal situation is ‘pure stupidity’ says Kia Joorabchian, who claims German star’s agent is to blame
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () Kia Joorabchian says the ongoing spat between Mesut Ozil and Arsenal is ‘pure stupidity’ from both parties. The top football agent has told talkSPORT Ozil’s continued Gunners exile is a lose-lose situation, and believes the German’s representative is not doing his job by letting the player run down his contract without playing. The 32-year-old hasn’t […]