Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mesut Ozil vs Arsenal situation is ‘pure stupidity’ says Kia Joorabchian, who claims German star’s agent is to blame

talkSPORT Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Kia Joorabchian says the ongoing spat between Mesut Ozil and Arsenal is ‘pure stupidity’ from both parties. The top football agent has told talkSPORT Ozil’s continued Gunners exile is a lose-lose situation, and believes the German’s representative is not doing his job by letting the player run down his contract without playing. The 32-year-old hasn’t […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Ozil Arsenal exclusion a 'big gamble', says Merson

Ozil Arsenal exclusion a 'big gamble', says Merson 01:26

 Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson described Mesut Ozil's exclusion from their Premier League squad as a 'big gamble' and called the situation 'sad' for both the club and player.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mikel Arteta takes the blame after failing to get the best out of Mesut Ozil [Video]

Mikel Arteta takes the blame after failing to get the best out of Mesut Ozil

Mikel Arteta believes he failed to get the best out of Mesut Ozil andtherefore is willing to shoulder the blame for the playmaker being axed fromArsenal’s Premier League squad.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Ozil disappointed after being axed from Arsenal's Premier League squad [Video]

Ozil disappointed after being axed from Arsenal's Premier League squad

Arsenal leave Mesut Ozil out of their Premier League squad, while Chelsea include former goalie Petr Cech as cover.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:15Published
Ozil out of Arsenal's Premier League squad, surprise Cech inclusion for Chelsea [Video]

Ozil out of Arsenal's Premier League squad, surprise Cech inclusion for Chelsea

Arsenal leave Mesut Ozil out of their Premier League squad, while Chelsea include former goalie Petr Cech as cover.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:15Published

Tweets about this