Seth Rollins says WWE fans are seeing the ‘true Roman Reigns’ right now and praises Tribal Chief’s return Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Since Roman Reigns returned to WWE, it’s fair to say business has picked up a little bit. The five-time world champion has graduated from Big Dog to Tribal Chief and he is finally the big star WWE always wanted him to be. A major part of Reigns’ journey is certainly tied to The Shield, though. […] 👓 View full article

