News24.com | Former captain Farr-Jones says Wallabies should not take a knee for Black Lives Matter

Former Police Chief, Weighing in on BLM Mural Discussion
Former Police Chief weighs in on policing in Tulsa.
Kane: Taking a knee important for nation
England captain Harry Kane explains why the team will continue to take a knee before the upcoming Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark as a continued show of support for the Black Lives..
Martin Luther King III and Yolanda Renee King Speak During Historic March on Washington
The event, called "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks," commemorates the 57th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington .