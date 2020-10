News24.com | Hindley wins Stelvio stage, Kelderman takes Giro lead Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Team Sunweb's Australian Jai Hindley won a gruelling Giro d'Italia 18th stage on the Stelvio climb in the northern Italian Alps ahead of Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart. 👓 View full article

