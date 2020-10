NFL Week 7 odds, picks: Packers rebound against Texans, Bengals upset Browns, Bucs cover on road vs. Raiders Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

CBS NFL writer Jordan Dajani gives his picks for Week 7 of the NFL season 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this