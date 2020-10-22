Antonio Cromartie decides if Cowboys still have a chance at winning NFC East | UNDISPUTED

Global  
 

FOX Sports Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Antonio Cromartie decides if Cowboys still have a chance at winning NFC East | UNDISPUTEDThe Dallas Cowboys are still first in the NFC East, despite their 2-4 season start. With a looming match up against Carson Wentz the Philadelphia Eagles and an onslaught of injuries for the offense, Stephen Jones said that he believes the Cowboys are still “in the mix' for the NFC East win. Antonio Cromartie joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to decide whether agrees with Jones' comments.
