Jake Virtanen signs 2-year deal with hometown Canucks, avoids arbitration Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The Vancouver Canucks have signed a new deal with right-winger Jake Virtanen. The move means the restricted free agent avoids the arbitration hearing scheduled for Oct. 28. 👓 View full article

