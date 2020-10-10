Watch Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Friday Football Frenzy: Storms swept Tri-State, but gridiron show must go on
Highlights from LaSalle vs. Stebbins, Piqua vs. Anderson and Lawrenceburg vs. Brownstown Central. Keenan Singleton reports from the rained-out Elder vs. St. X game, postponed until 10 a.m. Saturday...
Rams vs. Lobos Game Canceled Due To COVID, Mountain West Declares Game A No Contest
Colorado State’s football season won’t begin Saturday after all. Due to the prevalence of COVID-19 in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, the University of New Mexico Lobos will be unable to travel to..
No State Fair, Limited Crowd: Red River Showdown To Look Different Saturday
Saturday is the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, but the time-honored tradition will look at lot different this year.