Love at first sight does exist: Victoria Beckham recalls how she fell for David Beckham
Friday, 23 October 2020 () English singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham has revealed that she was bowled over by football star David's smile the first time she saw him. "Let me tell you, love at first sight does exist. I fell in love with David's smile first but as I got to know him, I just found such comfort in the way he made me feel, like the...
Ed Sheeran has donated some of his personal items to be sold at a charityauction, including a collection of his childhood Lego bricks. The popstar hasalso provided handwritten lyrics to his hit single..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over unemployment issue in the state and said that how will CM Kumar eliminate unemployment in Bihar when his first and last love is..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11Published
Tweets about this
Victoria Beckham Love at first sight does exist: Victoria Beckham recalls how she fell for David Beckham - Mid-Day https://t.co/TUC9rqFiVe 11 minutes ago