Spurs boss Mourinho dubs Hojbjerg ´Zidane´ Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho jokingly referred to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as French great Zinedine Zidane after praising the midfielder’s display in the Europa League victory over LASK. Spurs opened their Europa League campaign with a 3-0 win at home to LASK thanks to Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min strikes and an Andres Andrade own goal. […] 👓 View full article

