Carson Wentz’s game-winning drive fuels Eagles comeback win over Giants, 22-21 Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Carson Wentz threaded the needle for Boston Scott to score the game-winning touchdown as the Philadelphia Eagles overcame an 11-point, fourth quarter deficit to defeat the New York Giants. Wentz threw for 359 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception as his team took over first place in the NFC East division.