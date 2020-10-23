Carson Wentz: ‘Obviously not the start of the season we were looking for, but the NFC East is wide open’ Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz spoke with Erin Andrews following a 22-21 win over the New York Giants. Wentz threw for over 350 yards including the game-winning toss to Boston Scott. Wentz said his team hasn't had the start they wanted, but the division is still wide open.


