IND vs AUS: NSW government permits India to train in quarantine

Mid-Day Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Sydney and Canberra are set to host the white-ball leg of India's tour of Australia after the New South Wales government allowed the visiting team to train during its mandatory quarantine upon arrival. 'ESPNcricinfo' on Thursday reported that New South Wales government and Cricket Australia have struck a deal to allow Indian and...
