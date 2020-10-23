IND vs AUS: NSW government permits India to train in quarantine

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid update: N95 mask export allowed; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines



From the Union government lifting restrictions on the export of N-95/FFP2 face masks, to India ranking fourth in a survey of public perception regarding response to the pandemic - here are the top news.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:14 Published on October 6, 2020 Govt to blame for 'hungama': Opposition on Parliament ruckus after Prez meet



Opposition parties tried to corner the government over farm bills by meeting the President of India. Opposition leaders urged President Ram Nath Kovind to not give assent to controversial bills. The.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:08 Published on September 24, 2020 Nepal begins its first broad-gauge railway service trial



With the arrival of two sets of rail to revive operation in the Janakpur-Jaynagar section, trial for Nepal's first broad-gauge railway service in Janakpur has begun from September 18. Remained halted.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47 Published on September 19, 2020

Related news from verified sources India quarantine given official green light by NSW government The NSW Government has approved India quarantining and training in Sydney, only 72 hours after Cricket Australia lodged an application following pushback from...

The Age 1 week ago





Tweets about this