IND vs AUS: NSW government permits India to train in quarantine
Friday, 23 October 2020 () Sydney and Canberra are set to host the white-ball leg of India's tour of Australia after the New South Wales government allowed the visiting team to train during its mandatory quarantine upon arrival. 'ESPNcricinfo' on Thursday reported that New South Wales government and Cricket Australia have struck a deal to allow Indian and...
From the Union government lifting restrictions on the export of N-95/FFP2 face masks, to India ranking fourth in a survey of public perception regarding response to the pandemic - here are the top news..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:14Published
With the arrival of two sets of rail to revive operation in the Janakpur-Jaynagar section, trial for Nepal's first broad-gauge railway service in Janakpur has begun from September 18. Remained halted..