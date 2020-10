El Clasico Special: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - These footballers played for their rivals too Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

With ElClasico on the horizon we take a look at the some of the most notorious players to have crossed the divide and play for their rival in the world’s most famous fixture.



On July 24th, 2000 Luis Figo became the world's most expensive player when he signed for Real Madrid from FC Barcelona for approximately Euros 62 million.

