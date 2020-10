Evan Engram's third-down drop with just over two minutes remaining was a less glaring mistake than Daniel Jones' stumble on an 80-yard run, but it was the one...

Daniel Jones’ 80-yard jaunt sets up Giants touchdown, lead 14-10 over Eagles On first down, Daniel Jones kept it himself and rushed up the field for an 80-yard gain before tripping short of the goal line. Wayne Gallman would then go over...

FOX Sports 5 hours ago