You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Emma Thompson teaming up with soccer star to help hungry school kids



Emma Thompson has teamed up with campaigning Manchester United football star Marcus Rashford to call on Britain's government to do more to stop less fortunate kids going hungry. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 1 week ago Rashford launches petition urging Government to end child poverty



Marcus Rashford has launched a petition urging the Government to act now toend child poverty. The Manchester United and England striker is pressingministers to go further in tackling child hunger. The.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 1 week ago Man United's Rashford forms taskforce with food brands to feed children



RESENDING WITH UPDATED RESTRICTION, PART MUST ON SCREEN CREDIT BBC BREAKFAST VIDEO SHOWS: MANCHESTER UNITED FOOTBALLER MARCUS RASHFORD BEING INTERVIEWED ABOUT HIS SCHEME TO TACKLE CHILDHOOD FOOD Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:48 Published on September 1, 2020

Tweets about this