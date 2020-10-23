Get well soon Paaji! Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Indian cricketers wish Kapil Dev speedy recovery
Friday, 23 October 2020 () Moments after former Indian cricketer and World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev was admitted to a hospital due to *heart-related issues*, many cricketers led by current Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli took to social media to wish the former pacer a speedy recovery.
Virat Kohli, who is currently leading the Royal Challengers...
In an unfortunate turn of events, former India captain Kapil Dev has been hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack. The Legendary Indian cricketer has undergone angioplasty at a hospital in New Delhi. The former Indian skipper was also dealing with diabetes-related health issues. The news of...
