Get well soon Paaji! Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Indian cricketers wish Kapil Dev speedy recovery

Mid-Day Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Moments after former Indian cricketer and World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev was admitted to a hospital due to *heart-related issues*, many cricketers led by current Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli took to social media to wish the former pacer a speedy recovery.

Virat Kohli, who is currently leading the Royal Challengers...
'Get well soon Paaji': Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble, Sachin Tendulkar, and others pray for Kapil Dev's speedy recovery

 World Cup-winning former India captain Kapil Dev has been admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack. He underwent angioplasty after complaining of...
DNA


