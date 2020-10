Ringside Seat: Estrada, 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez in Friday night fights with unification on their minds Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman Gonzalez fight on same card with an eye on a bigger and better fight against one another next year. All they need to do is win. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this