Sane to return to Bayern squad for Frankfurt clash Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Leroy Sane could make his return from injury when Bayern Munich face Eintracht Frankfurt this weekend, Hansi Flick has confirmed. Germany winger Sane has made just three appearances for Bayern since arriving from Manchester City in July in a deal potentially worth €60million. The 24-year-old has been sidelined since being forced off in the second half of the 4-1 defeat to […] 👓 View full article

