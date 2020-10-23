Skip Bayless breaks down Giants’ Daniel Jones 80-yard stumble in Week 7 loss to Eagles | UNDISPUTED Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

The New York Giants couldn’t get out of their own way last night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did New York give up an 11-point lead, but Daniel Jones also couldn’t quite find the endzone after breaking away from the pack on an 80-yard run then suddenly tripping and falling down all alone at the 8-yard line. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about Daniel Jones 80-yard stumble. The New York Giants couldn’t get out of their own way last night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did New York give up an 11-point lead, but Daniel Jones also couldn’t quite find the endzone after breaking away from the pack on an 80-yard run then suddenly tripping and falling down all alone at the 8-yard line. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about Daniel Jones 80-yard stumble. 👓 View full article

