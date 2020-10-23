Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Wolves could line up vs Newcastle & how to stop Saint-Maximin

Walsall Advertiser Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
How Wolves could line up vs Newcastle & how to stop Saint-MaximinWolverhampton Wanderers news - Nuno Espirito Santo's side will host Steve Bruce's Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon at Molineux.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Bruce: Gillespie ready for PL debut

Bruce: Gillespie ready for PL debut 01:30

 Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says third choice goalkeeper Mark Gillespie is ready to make his Premier League debut as Karl Darlow is a doubt for their trip to Wolves on Sunday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Giant African millipede crawls up owner's arm in mesmerising fashion [Video]

Giant African millipede crawls up owner's arm in mesmerising fashion

This pet owner in Newcastle, UK, lets her giant African millipede crawl up her arm with its dozens of legs.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:26Published
I-80 Reopens After Fiery Crash Blocked Traffic All Morning [Video]

I-80 Reopens After Fiery Crash Blocked Traffic All Morning

A crash and vegetation fire had both directions of Interstate 80 closed near Newcastle on Thursday morning.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:42Published
I-80 Blocked Near Newcastle After Crash, Fire [Video]

I-80 Blocked Near Newcastle After Crash, Fire

Both directions of I-80 near Newcastle are blocked after a crash knocked down some power lines and started a fire.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Attack, attack, attack: Fraser & Almiron start in Newcastle's predicted XI vs Wolves - opinion

 A look at how Newcastle might line up for their clash against Wolves in the Premier League.
Football FanCast Also reported by •Lichfield MercuryWalsall Advertiser

66010935

 Expressandstar.com bring you live coverage as Wolves host Newcastle in the Premier League.
Express and Star

Training time crucial for Wolves boss Nuno

 Performances so far have not been anything to get massively excited about – but Wolves are in decent shape going into this clash with Newcastle.
Express and Star


Tweets about this