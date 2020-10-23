|
|
|
How Wolves could line up vs Newcastle & how to stop Saint-Maximin
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Wolverhampton Wanderers news - Nuno Espirito Santo's side will host Steve Bruce's Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon at Molineux.
|
|
|
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Bruce: Gillespie ready for PL debut 01:30
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says third choice goalkeeper Mark Gillespie is ready to make his Premier League debut as Karl Darlow is a doubt for their trip to Wolves on Sunday.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|